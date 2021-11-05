Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & More Wish "Queen" Kris Jenner a Happy 66th Birthday

Hollywood's hardest working mom is ringing in a new year!
After wrapping E!'s history-making Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, our favorite mom-ager Kris Jenner is ready to start her next chapter as she celebrates her 66th birthday today on Nov. 5. "Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!" Kylie Jenner gushed. "There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!"
Khloe Kardashian penned an ode to her "most incredible mommy" for Kris' special day. "I have no idea what I would do without you," Khloe captioned a moving Instagram tribute. "The thought of it is some thing I can't even think about. Every single day I hope you realize how much you matter to us all. How much we cherish and respect you! How lost we would be without you in our lives."
The Good American founder added, "You are the belle of the ball! The queen of hearts! The life of every party! The gate keeper! Secret holder! My heartbeat! My teacher! My inspiration! My Queen! You are all that matters to us! You are the queen of dragons! The moon to my stars!"
Khloe concluded, "Without you our lives would feel aimlessly lonely. You have so many gifts and one of them is making us all feel loved, seen, validated and heard. [..] One of the most precious things you taught me is how to love. I will never be able to explain how much I love and respect you! I will try every day to show you! Have the happiest birthday my beautiful magical mommy! you are one of one! No one greater."
Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble also shared a series of adorable pics together. "Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab," Corey captioned. "Cheers To the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u."
Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all posted b-day tributes to their iconic mom.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna, Malika Haqq and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham even wished "living legend" Kris a happy birthday, too.
Just this past year, Kris—who has 10 grandkids and countless businesses—emotionally unloaded her family home, became Khloe's next-door neighbor (and built-in babysitter for True Thompson), launched a cleaning product collab and finally (jokingly) revealed her favorite child—plus which daughter is hardest to manage.
And, who could forget the revelation that Kris bought Khloe, Kim and Kourtney matching outfits for a mock "star search" sing-a-long back when they were tweens?
Looking ahead, Kris cemented a multi-year partnership with Hulu for more Kardashian-Jenner reality TV shows.
"There's nothing like being paid to be with each other. Shout out to Kris Jenner!" Khloe joked during The Late Late Show With James Corden on Sept. 27, citing that Kris was "pushing to start filming ASAP" for their new series.
Kris admitted, "I said, 'We have to start filming, it's an emergency!' And they said, 'What's the emergency?' And I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something!'"
Well, we all know Kris thinks of everything!
