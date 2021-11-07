Watch: Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Displays Artwork
Forget a chill. There is change in the air.
Several stars decided to shake up their looks this week, with Florence Pugh debuting an unexpected cut and color and Anne Hathaway chopping inches off of her locks. Meanwhile, Hilary Duff decided to go even blonder and Nicole Kidman stepped out rocking her natural curls, giving us major '90s feels.
Plus, the Real Housewives franchise is heading to its most luxe city yet, while the highly anticipated Wicked movie adaptation finally found its two witches.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.