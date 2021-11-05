Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Meg Ryan, Addison Rae and More Turn Heads at Star-Studded amfAR Gala

Paris Jackson, Camila Mendes, Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Bobby Berk, Evan Ross, Lana Condor and more stars attended the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Nov. 4. Scroll on to see their fabulous looks.

Watch: Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Are Sexy AF at amfAR Gala

Stars attended the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 4 and dazzled with all their fabulous fashion.

Jenna Dewan, for instance, wore a black and white Zuhair Murad gown, and Camila Mendes sported a purple Rodarte dress. Bebe Rexha also donned a Moschino design, and Addison Rae wore a Versace piece. 

They weren't the only celebrities to walk the red carpet. Paris JacksonMeg Ryan, Lori Harvey, Lana CondorAnittaMilla JovovichKathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Bobby BerkEmily Hampshire, Violet ChachkiEmile Hirsch, Alessandra Ambrosio, Christine Chiu, Evan Ross, Diplo and One Republic were also among the big names at the black-tie event. In addition, Madonna presented designer Jeremy Scott with the Award of Courage for his commitment to amfAR and the fight against AIDS.

The amfAR Gala Los Angeles raises money for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, and has raised more than $15 million for the organization's lifesaving research programs over the years, according to its website. 

photos
2020 amfAR Gala New York City

To see some of the A-list attendees, scroll on.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Paris Jackson
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Camila Mendes
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lori Harvey
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Bebe Rexha
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Anitta
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Bobby Berk
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lana Condor
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Addison Rae
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Evan Ross
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Violet Chachki
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Christine Chiu
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Emily Hampshire
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Garcelle Beauvais
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kathy Hilton
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jeremy Scott
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Meg Ryan
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Emile Hirsch
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (
Milla Jovovich
Rich Fury/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
One Republic
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Diplo

