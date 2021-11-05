Idina Menzel Reacts to the Wicked Movie Casting Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Watch : Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Talk "Wicked" Connection

The choice for the two leads in the forthcoming film adaptation of Wicked appears to be a popular one.

After Universal Pictures confirmed that the movie based on the hit stage musical would star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, actress Idina Menzel—who won a Tony Award for playing Elphaba on Broadway—took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the casting.

"Congrats to two amazing women," the 50-year-old Frozen star wrote. "May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande."

During a 2019 interview with Variety, Idina made it clear she hadn't forgotten what a thrill it would be to star in the Wicked film, which has been in development for years and had numerous stars lobby for its lead roles. The Broadway show opened back in June 2003, with Idina starring opposite Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.