2021 People's Choice Awards
Shop These 13 Amazing Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Event Before They Sell Out

Score an extra 25% off clearance clothing, shoes, accessories and more right now.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 05, 2021 10:00 AM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your Friday is about to get so much better! Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale event is happening now, and you can take an extra 25% off hundreds of clearance items.

That means you can score this $45 oversized scarf from Madewell for just $12 right now. You can even get this puffer jacket from Michael Kors for under $50. In fact, so many great items are on sale for under $50. You really don't want to miss out on a great discount. 

The sale event only lasts until Nov. 8, so head over to Nordstrom Rack and check out all the amazing deals for yourself. If you see something you like, be sure to snag it as soon as you can because things tend to sell out rather quickly. 

We've rounded up the best deals we could find. Check those out below. 

read
18 Can't-Miss Deals From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

Michael Kors Short Packable Puffer Jacket

Winter will be here before you know it, so now is the perfect time to go shopping for your new go-to jacket. At just $50, this packable puffer jacket from Michael Kors is a must-get.

$190
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Franco Sarto Haylie Riding Boot

These cute riding boots from Franco Sarto are perfect for everyday use. They're originally $200, but you can score these for $67 during the sale.

$199
$68
Nordstrom Rack

Levi's Zip Front Water Repellent Faux Leather Moto Jacket

The deal on this classic faux leather moto jacket from Levi's is so good, we highly doubt it's going to stay in stock for long.

$120
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Oversized Monogram Hoodie

This soft, slouchy hoodie from Good American features a fun monogram design. It's a great piece to snag for you and your friends.

$95
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Everlane The Mid Rise Skinny Jeans

In the market for some new jeans? These skinny jeans from Everlane are slightly stretchy and come in a dark indigo wash. Who knows? These could be your new go-to pair of jeans.

$68
$19
Nordstrom Rack

London Fog Wool Blend Coat

This chic wool blend coat from London Fog comes in three colors: blue, burgundy and camel. It's originally $195, but right now it's just $40. If you're looking for a new coat for winter, you may want to add this to your bag ASAP.

$195
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Essentials Crop Hoodie

This classic Adidas hoodie won't disappoint. Nordstrom Rack shoppers say it's comfortable, lightweight and "perfect" overall. Best part is, it's less than $20 right now.

$45
$18
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas 3 Stripe Drawstring Pants

While you're at it, why not snag a pair of bottoms to go with the crop hoodie above? You can get these for just $14.

$40
$14
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas NovaMotion Training Sneaker

These sneakers from Adidas feature anti-microbial properties to reduce odor and the growth of bacteria. Nordstrom Rack shoppers say these are super comfortable and sturdy.

$70
$31
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Maksim Chukka Boot

A pair of Ugg boots for less than $50 is an amazing deal. These come in five colors and make excellent holiday gifts for the men in your life.

$80
$45
Nordstrom Rack

PureGlow Crystal Himalayan Salt Lamp & Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser

Treat yourself to the gift of relaxation. Nordstrom Rack shoppers are obsessed with this two-in-one crystal lamp and diffuser. Reviewer say it's relaxing, smells great and so worth the money.

$90
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzzn II Cheetah Faux Fur Slingback Slipper

Soft, fluffy and super cute, what's not to like? At just $34, these slippers make great affordable gifts for friends and family.

$60
$34
Nordstrom Rack

Sweaty Betty High Shine Sculpt Leggings

Now's your chance to score a pair of Sweaty Betty leggings for a really great price. There are four colors to choose from, but moss green will get you the best deal.

$88
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more deals to shop? Check out The Best Deals from Pottery Barn, West Elm & Williams Sonoma's Warehouse Sales.

