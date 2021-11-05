You's Scott Speedman Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann

Watch : Netflix's "You": Are Joe & Love Really Soulmates? The Cast Says...

Scott Speedman has even more love in his life after welcoming his first child, a daughter named Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman, with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann. The baby girl was born at home on Oct. 26 at 8:33 a.m.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Nov. 4, the Grey's Anatomy actor announced his daughter's arrival alongside two photos of himself with the newborn. One picture showed the You actor lying face to face with little Pfeiffer in bed, while he was shown cradling the infant in his arm in another shot.

"In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann," Speedman wrote in the caption, tagging Hoffman's Instagram account. "Awe."

In a post of her own, Hoffman said that their daughter arrived weighing 6.6 lbs. and raved about how she and Speedman already head over heels for their little bundle of joy.

"Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little 'light,'" she shared alongside a carousel of black-and-white portraits that featured their daughter. "We love you little Pfeiff @scottspeedman."