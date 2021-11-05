Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Trick or Treat: Marvel Is Planning a Halloween Special

Gael García Bernal has landed a sweet deal at Disney+. The Mozart in the Jungle actor is set to take flight in the latest installation of the MCU universe.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 05, 2021 12:38 AMTags
TVMarvelCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "Shang-Chi" Star Simu Liu Did WHAT Training for Marvel Movie?

Only treats for Gael García Bernal next Halloween.

The actor is set to star in a new MCU special at Disney+ that revolves around the spooky holiday.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Variety reported that production should begin in early 2022 for the untitled show. While plot details are still masked, sources tell the publication that Gael will play a character based on Werewolf by Night.

The Mozart in the Jungle performer most recently starred in the M. Night Shyamalan film Old and has a bunch of goodies coming his way. Next year he will join the HBO Max series Station Eleven, as well as play a part in the Jennifer Lopez film, The Mother. 

The Halloween special is just one more holiday based project that Marvel is featuring at Disney+. On Nov. 24, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld will arrive on the streamer with their much-anticipated six-part series, Hawkeye.

photos
Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

Avengers fans will get to see Jeremey reprising his role as Clint Barton. In the show, the arrow-slinging superhero just wants to get back to his family for Christmas, but a criminal conspiracy threatens to stop him. That's when a 22-year-old skilled archer named Kate, played by Hailee, comes along and shakes up a lot in Clint's jingle bell plans.

Disney+

For all MCU developments in the works click here.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

2

Kristen Stewart Reacts to Guy Fieri Accepting Wedding Officiant Offer

3

Whitney Port Is Pregnant But Says Things Are 'Touch and Go'

4

Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate LBD for Date With Travis Scott

5
Exclusive

Inside Sofia Richie's "Very Serious" Relationship With Elliot Grainge