How Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Humanized the Joys and Struggles of Adoption

Watch : Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Adopted

Catelynn Lowell remembers her junior year of high school vividly.

Instead of reminiscing about football games or prom night, the Teen Mom OG star quickly goes to the moment she found out she was expecting her first child with then-boyfriend Tyler Baltierra.

"I just remember the initial anxiety and being very scared," Catelynn, 29, exclusively shared with E! News. "The scared is me thinking that I don't have anything. At that time, I didn't even have a cell phone. I didn't even have my driver's license yet. I didn't have a car. My mom and Tyler's dad were kind of bad in addiction during that period of time also."

"The initial thing was just very scared and anxiety," she continued. "Lots of fear of what am I going to do?"

The Michigan resident and her high school boyfriend agreed to participate in MTV's very first season of 16 and Pregnant. And as cameras rolled, the couple decided to place their daughter for adoption, bringing awareness to an option that isn't always explored on TV.