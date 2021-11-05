Sephora's Holiday Savings Event Is Finally Here!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Seriously. Sephora's annual Holiday Savings Event kicks off today with Rouge member access!
If you haven't been counting down the days to the sale like we have, here's the 411. Starting today, Sephora Rouge members can receive 20% off their purchases. On Tuesday, VIB members will save 15% off, and next Thursday, Insiders can score 10% off.
In case you don't fall within the Rouge tier, all members can save 30% off all Sephora Collection products beginning today. All you have to do is use code: YAYHOLIDAY to redeem your discount online! No code needed for Sephora Collection. Plus, take advantage of Sephora's same-day delivery or in-store pickup service BOPIS. And don't forget to use code: FREESHIP when purchasing online!
Whether you've had your shopping cart ready to go for weeks or you're wondering how to make the most out of this opportunity to save big, we rounded up our favorite skincare, makeup, gadgets, gift sets and more beauty must-haves on Sephora that you'll love to receive and give this holiday season. Scroll below for your sale cheat sheet and the products we think you should add to your cart!
- Rouge (20% off): Today-11/15
- VIB (15% off): 11/9-11/15
- Insider (10% off): 11/11-11/15
ILIA Mini The Smalls Wonder Set ($52 Value)
Surprise the beauty lovers on your list with this set from ILIA! It includes the brand's bestselling products like the Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara, Fullest Volumizing Mascara (aka our fave mascara ever), mini Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil in Only You (neutral nude) and the Lip Wrap Treatment Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Goodbye Acne ™ Complete Acne Treatment Gel
This is one of our hero acne products! It's a gel cream packed with powerhouse ingredients like 2% salicylic acid, 1% time-released microencapsulated retinol, vitamin C, pantothenic acid and aloe to clear and prevent acne while addressing other concerns like post-acne marks, irritation and dryness. We use it daily and this tube has lasted us months!
Peace Out Skin Champ Power Players
We are gonna buy a few of these! This set features two of our favorite skin saving products: Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick and Peace Out Acne Dots. The Retinol Eye Stick is infused with encapsulated retinol and squalane to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming skin around the eyes. Goodbye dark circles! The acne dots are a godsend for flare-ups!
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials
Whether Olaplex is a permanent part of your haircare routine or you've always wanted to try out their viral products, this set is for you. It includes the brand's No. 4 Shampoo, No. 5 Conditioner, No. 3 Perfector, and No. 7 Bonding Oil.
Charlotte Tilbury Smokey Eyes are Forever Instant Eye Palette
We've been using this palette every day since we got it! It has the perfect mix of nudes and holiday-ready shimmery shades. Whether you want to go for a soft glam or sultry eye look, this palette will help you do it all.
Dyson Supersonic™ Limited Edition Set ($489 value)
Hint hint Santa! This limited-edition Dyson Supersonic Set is at the top of our list. In addition to reducing drying time, Dyson's revolutionary hair dryer protects against extreme heat damage and promotes a shiny, less frizzy mane.
Yves Saint Laurent NU BARE LOOK TINT Skin Tint Foundation
Fans are raving about Yves Saint Laurent's latest beauty innovation which gives off a second skin appearance that lasts all day long. Even better, there's 20 shades to choose from, so you can find your perfect match.
Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Smoothing Enzyme Cleansing Balm & Makeup Remover
We've tried a lot of makeup removers in our day, but Glow Recipe's Cleansing Balm is our favorite! It's soothing, brightening and gently removes makeup and dirt. Plus, a little goes a long way.
Gisou Honey Infused Haircare Set
Give the gift of good hair days! This honey-infused haircare set includes the brand's bestselling hair oil, hair mask, hair wash and conditioner.
OUAI North Bondi Candle
The Holiday Savings Event is a great time to stock up on candles for all of the cozy indoor days ahead of us. Our current favorite candle is OUAI's North Bondi Candle. Inspired by the brand's signature fragrance, it makes our space smell so dreamy!
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Trio
Treat yourself to this limited-edition set of 100% vegan lip butter balms! Not to mention, they come in the cutest tin case.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
One of the best things you can do during the Holiday Savings Event is invest in beauty devices since many of them rarely go on sale. This futuristic mask will help reduce wrinkles and fine lines, reduce dark spots and prevent future breakouts while promoting collagen production thanks to the power of 100 lights in red mode and 62 lights in blue mode.
Topicals Faded Brightening & Clearing Mist
If you love Topicals' bestselling Faded Serum that's always sold-out, you'll love this soothing mist packed with tranexamic acid, kojic acid and niacinamide to address texture and hyperpigmentation concerns.
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace
This winter-ready fragrance has over 75,000 hearts on Sephora for a reason. It features a memorable blend of warm and sweet gourmand notes like clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla accord that will get you tons of compliments.
Sephora Collection Holy Sheet! ($87 Value)
If face masking is part of your personality then you need this value set! It features 18 of Sephora Collection's masks for face, nose, hands, feet, eyes and hair, plus two convenient mini-packs of cleansing wipes!
Hourglass Ambient® Lighting Edit Face Palette - Universe
Every year we treat ourselves to Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Palette! It has everything you need to highlight, contour and set your face on the go.
Josie Maran Give Butter, Spread Joy Set
Score eight tubes of Josie Maran's cult-favorite body butter! Featuring addicting scents like Vanilla Bean, Sweet Citrus and Jolly Macaron, these vegan, argan oil-powered body moisturizers will have your skin feeling and smelling amazing.
