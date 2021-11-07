Influencers' Biggest Scandals: Revisiting James Charles, Shane Dawson & More Controversies

Never-ending drama.
Tomorrow's all-new episode of E!'s True Hollywood Story on Nov. 8 is taking a closer look at the source of some of the past decade's biggest scandals: beauty YouTube.
For those unfamiliar with the particular corner of the Internet, it's where bloggers share beauty product reviews and make-up tutorials. The space has catapulted a handful of gurus to super stardom—many of which have gone on to collaborate with big beauty brands or start companies of their own—and today, beauty influencers are their own billion-dollar industry.
But with fame and fortune comes cutthroat competition and drama. True Hollywood Story is digging into all of it, including "Dramageddon," a.k.a. the 2018 fallout between Jeffree Star and Manny MUA, Laura Lee, Nikita Dragun and Gabriel Zamora.
Expect to see interviews with actual YouTubers, from Trisha Paytas to Jackie Aina.
Other topics will include Shane Dawson and James Charles, whose controversies you can read about below, where E! News breaks down influencers' biggest scandals of the past decade.
Keep scrolling to learn why Internet stars like David Dobrik, Bryce Hall, Rachel Hollis and more have found themselves in hot water over the years.
