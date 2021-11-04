18 Can't-Miss Deals From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You don't have to wait a few more weeks to get some shopping done for the holidays. Black Friday has arrived early at Nordstrom, and there are thousands of items on sale right now.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of boots for the winter or a puffy jacket to keep you warm, there's something there for everyone. Because it's Nordstrom, you can score amazing deals on brands you love like Free People, Coach, Madewell and Ugg. Right now, you can save big on those brands and more. It's just a matter of digging through everything Nordstrom has to offer.

Luckily, we did the work for you. We rounded up the best deals from Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale. Check those out below.