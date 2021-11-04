18 Can't-Miss Deals From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You don't have to wait a few more weeks to get some shopping done for the holidays. Black Friday has arrived early at Nordstrom, and there are thousands of items on sale right now.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of boots for the winter or a puffy jacket to keep you warm, there's something there for everyone. Because it's Nordstrom, you can score amazing deals on brands you love like Free People, Coach, Madewell and Ugg. Right now, you can save big on those brands and more. It's just a matter of digging through everything Nordstrom has to offer.
Luckily, we did the work for you. We rounded up the best deals from Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale. Check those out below.
Coach Leather Wristlet
Coach's leather wristlets are a must-have. They're big enough to fit your phone and a couple of cards, but small enough to carry around everywhere. Right now, you can get this wristlet in wine for 30% off.
Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater
Free People has the cutest sweaters, but they can be a bit pricey. But since it's Black Friday, you can score this one for 44% off. You can even choose between lilac, black, tan and merlot. As of now, over 1,000 people are viewing this item. So if you want this, we totally suggest snagging it ASAP.
Sam Edelman Knee High Platform Boots
Lug sole boots are so in for this season, and we love that this is a pair of Steve Maddens are knee-high boots. It comes in sesame, pebble grey, ivory and black. Right now, you can score these for 40% off.
Chopvalue 9-Piece Wall Décor Set
This really cool wall decor set comes with nine hexagonal pieces, three of which are shelves. It's made of recycled chopsticks, can be hung using double-sided permanent tape and is 60% off right now.
Sam Edelman Hooded Funnel Puffer Coat
This hooded puffer coat by Sam Edelman is sure to keep you warm in the wintertime. You can get this in white, camel or grey.
Blank NYC Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood
Everyone needs a cute bomber jacket in their closet. This faux leather jacket from Blank NYC features a removable hood. It's originally $98, but you can snag this for under $50!
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
This cozy v-neck sweater from Ugg is perfect for lounging around the house on a cool day. It's 40% off right now, and sizes are selling out fast.
Free People Juicy Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Shirt
This long sleeve cowl neck shirt from Free People is a great layering piece that you can use over and over again throughout season. It comes in white, dusty blue, black and bronze.
Madewell Kristina Side Hem Rib Pullover
If you're a fan of Madewell, we highly suggest taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal. This boxy fit, textured sweater is originally $75, but you can snag this for just $32.
Sam Edelman Double Breasted Coat
This double breasted coat from Sam Edelman is so chic and versatile, you can wear this with anything. It comes in black and camel, both of which are gorgeous. Right now, it's 45% off.
Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings
Normally, you'd pay around $130 for this pair of leggings from Alo. But right now, you can get these for just $50. We wouldn't hesitate on this one. We just know it's going to sell out soon.
Steve Madden Tava Over the Knee Boot
We're loving the sleek look of these over the knee boots from Steven Madden. You can get these in black or cognac for under $100 right now.
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
Puffy quilted jackets typically look the same, which is why this one from Bernardo immediately caught our eye. It's cute, stylish and comes in seven colors.
Madewell Blanket Scarf
You can never have too many scarves, especially during this time of the year. This blanket scarf from Madewell is just $16 right now!
Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner
This neat device will recharge and sanitize your phone in under 20 minutes. We love how it looks like a little vase. If you're looking for holiday gift ideas, this looks like a good one!
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Colorblock Open Front Long Cardigan
Stay cozy and warm all season long with this open front cardigan from Barefoot Dreams. It's originally $165, but you can score this for nearly 40% off.
Dr. Scholl’s Craze Chelsea Boot
Chelsea boots are a classic style that go with pretty much everything. These ones from Dr. Scholl's features a comfy cushioned insole and comes in two colors.
