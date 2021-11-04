Vote Now

18 Can't-Miss Deals From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday has arrived at Nordstrom, and you can save big on Free People, Coach, Madewell and more right now.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Early Black Friday

You don't have to wait a few more weeks to get some shopping done for the holidays. Black Friday has arrived early at Nordstrom, and there are thousands of items on sale right now. 

Whether you're looking for a new pair of boots for the winter or a puffy jacket to keep you warm, there's something there for everyone. Because it's Nordstrom, you can score amazing deals on brands you love like Free People, CoachMadewell and Ugg. Right now, you can save big on those brands and more. It's just a matter of digging through everything Nordstrom has to offer

Luckily, we did the work for you. We rounded up the best deals from Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale. Check those out below. 

The Best Deals from Pottery Barn, West Elm & Williams Sonoma's Warehouse Sales

Coach Leather Wristlet

Coach's leather wristlets are a must-have. They're big enough to fit your phone and a couple of cards, but small enough to carry around everywhere. Right now, you can get this wristlet in wine for 30% off.

$75
$53
Nordstrom

Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater

Free People has the cutest sweaters, but they can be a bit pricey. But since it's Black Friday, you can score this one for 44% off. You can even choose between lilac, black, tan and merlot. As of now, over 1,000 people are viewing this item. So if you want this, we totally suggest snagging it ASAP.

$108
$60
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Knee High Platform Boots

Lug sole boots are so in for this season, and we love that this is a pair of Steve Maddens are knee-high boots. It comes in sesame, pebble grey, ivory and black. Right now, you can score these for 40% off.

$250
$150
Nordstrom

Chopvalue 9-Piece Wall Décor Set

This really cool wall decor set comes with nine hexagonal pieces, three of which are shelves. It's made of recycled chopsticks, can be hung using double-sided permanent tape and is 60% off right now.

$150
$60
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Hooded Funnel Puffer Coat

This hooded puffer coat by Sam Edelman is sure to keep you warm in the wintertime. You can get this in white, camel or grey. 

$200
$120
Nordstrom

Blank NYC Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood

Everyone needs a cute bomber jacket in their closet. This faux leather jacket from Blank NYC features a removable hood. It's originally $98, but you can snag this for under $50!

$98
$41
Nordstrom

UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater

This cozy v-neck sweater from Ugg is perfect for lounging around the house on a cool day. It's 40% off right now, and sizes are selling out fast.

$88
$53
Nordstrom

Free People Juicy Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Shirt

This long sleeve cowl neck shirt from Free People is a great layering piece that you can use over and over again throughout season. It comes in white, dusty blue, black and bronze.

$78
$50
Nordstrom

Madewell Kristina Side Hem Rib Pullover

If you're a fan of Madewell, we highly suggest taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal. This boxy fit, textured sweater is originally $75, but you can snag this for just $32.

$75
$32
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Double Breasted Coat

This double breasted coat from Sam Edelman is so chic and versatile, you can wear this with anything. It comes in black and camel, both of which are gorgeous. Right now, it's 45% off.

$240
$130
Nordstrom

Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings

Normally, you'd pay around $130 for this pair of leggings from Alo. But right now, you can get these for just $50. We wouldn't hesitate on this one. We just know it's going to sell out soon.

$129
$50
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Tava Over the Knee Boot

We're loving the sleek look of these over the knee boots from Steven Madden. You can get these in black or cognac for under $100 right now.

$135
$90
Nordstrom

Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket

Puffy quilted jackets typically look the same, which is why this one from Bernardo immediately caught our eye. It's cute, stylish and comes in seven colors.

$180
$100
Nordstrom

Madewell Blanket Scarf

You can never have too many scarves, especially during this time of the year. This blanket scarf from Madewell is just $16 right now!

$45
$16
Nordstrom

Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner

This neat device will recharge and sanitize your phone in under 20 minutes. We love how it looks like a little vase.  If you're looking for holiday gift ideas, this looks like a good one!

$79
$48
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Colorblock Open Front Long Cardigan

Stay cozy and warm all season long with this open front cardigan from Barefoot Dreams. It's originally $165, but you can score this for nearly 40% off.

$165
$100
Nordstrom

Dr. Scholl’s Craze Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots are a classic style that go with pretty much everything. These ones from Dr. Scholl's features a comfy cushioned insole and comes in two colors.

$100
$60
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper

You can't go wrong with a cute pair of plush fluffy slippers. These ones are on sale for just $15 right now. 

$29
$14
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more early Black Friday deals to shop, check out Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Is Happening Now & Here Are the 15 Best Deals.

