Whitney Port Reveals She's Expecting Another Baby But Her Pregnancy Is 'Touch and Go'

Whitney Port has some baby news for fans.
The 36-year-old reality star and podcaster, who already shares 4-year-old son Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman, announced that she is pregnant and expecting again during the Nov. 3 installment of her popular "Reacting to The Hills" series on her YouTube channel. She and Rosenman explained in the 36-minute video's description that they were "emotional" during filming because they had just received troubling news about the pregnancy, but had since had another doctor's appointment and they "heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone's surprise."
In the video, Port—who previously suffered two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy—told viewers that she had been feeling "frazzled and overwhelmed" lately over the situation. At the time, Port said she was seven weeks along but her doctor recently informed her that her latest pregnancy may likely be "another unhealthy" one.
As a tearful Port explained, "It's such a huge part of our lives right now and it affects everything, like physically and mentally and everything that we do, and so it just felt like an opportunity to just share it because I couldn't just sit here and go on with my life and not share it."
Although Port feels "extremely grateful" for Rosenman and Sonny, the doctor's assessment of her pregnancy has made her question herself, she said.
"I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it," the Hills alum continued. "The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant."
Rosenman then comforted his wife, telling her before a hug, "I don't feel like you've disappointed us and we'll figure out how we add to our family and what that looks like when the time is right."
In an update included in the episode filmed days after the couple's candid conversation, Port said that her pregnancy is "very much touch and go" given that she's still in her first trimester.
Port told viewers, "We wanted to keep you posted just because, I think for both of us, we feel like keeping this a secret feels weird and wrong. Sharing this with you just feels right."
"Nothing we can do or not do is going to affect the viability of this pregnancy," Rosenman added. "We just are sharing types and have a community that...we can draw some strength from."
Port has been open about personal experiences with miscarriage. When sharing news of her first miscarriage in July 2019, Port said she felt "shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief."
"My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being," she wrote on her Instagram. "Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey."
The True Whit author shared news of her second miscarriage this January. In another heartbreaking Instagram post, Port wrote that she felt "differently about the situation" this time around.
"Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again," Port continued. "I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this."