Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Is Engaged: See Her Emerald Ring

Chloe Trautman has officially found her forever soulmate.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, the Siesta Key star surprised fans when she announced her engagement to boyfriend Christopher Long.
"Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland," she wrote while showcasing her new bling from Utah's Bryce Canyon. "Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life—mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable."
Chloe, 26, continued, "As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee. We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!"
While Siesta Key viewers have yet to meet Chris on TV, Chloe explained in her post that she knew the entrepreneur was "the one" from the very beginning. Now, she can't wait to spend the rest of her life with her "best friend."
"LOVE is the most powerful force on the planet! When you lead with love anything is possible," she wrote. "If I can send any message it's to never stop falling in love with yourself, life, and your soulmate. Love is limitless, infinite, and always always always possible!"
Soon after announcing her new relationship status, Chloe received positive messages from her longtime co-stars.
"CHLO CHLO!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHH OMG I'M FREAKING OUT!!" newlywed Madisson Hausburg wrote in the comments section. Kelsey Owens added, "AHHH! Congrats to you both lovie. So happy for you."
Juliette Porter, Mike Vazquez and other stars also sent well wishes online.
For those curious to know more about the emerald ring, Chloe provided some details on why it was the perfect choice.
"Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love. And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime now," she explained. "This ring holds so much love."