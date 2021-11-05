Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Relive Her Cutest Moments With All 10 Grandkids

Watch : Kris Jenner's Best Mom Moments! Pt. 2

No one else can make being a mom-ager and grandmother look so good.

The one and only Kris Jenner celebrates her 66th birthday today, Nov. 5, and the multi-tasking matriarch always makes time for her 10 grandkids. From sweet moments with eldest grandchild Mason Disick to spending quality time with Khloe Kardashian and three-year-old True Thompson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians powerhouse puts family first.

Penelope Disick and Reign Disick have joined Kris at luxe events, while North West, Chicago West and Saint West have sat front row at various runways with their grandma and parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. And, Kris has even agreed with Kim's belief that her youngest Psalm West has a spiritual connection to Kris' late husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Plus, besties Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster always let their granny in on their playdates.

As Kris gets ready to welcome her eleventh grandchild—thanks to Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy—Kris is looking to the future of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.