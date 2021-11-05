Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Austin Moody

Jennifer Wayne better prepare to sing some lullabies.
E! News can exclusively confirm that the Runaway June singer and her husband Austin Moody are expecting their first child in the spring of 2022.
"We can't wait to welcome Lily Maria Moody to our family in April," Jennifer told E! News. "The doggies can't wait to be big brothers!"
When announcing the news, Jennifer and Austin dressed up their two dogs for a beachside photo shoot with bandannas that read "soon to be bro." Another had a sign wrapped around his neck that said, "Mom & dad are getting me a human."
Jennifer's big announcement comes after Runaway June toured across the country as part of Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here tour.
The country singer joined fellow bandmates Natalie Stovall and Naomi Cooke out on the road, where they performed old and new hits like "Buy My Own Drinks" and "We Were Rich."
"We had the best night with you guys," Runaway June wrote on Instagram after performing for a sold-out crowd on Oct. 8. "Thank you @lukebryan for sharing your stage & fans with us!!!!!"
As for Jennifer's husband, Austin, he also is a musician and recently released new music, including the track "This Old Guitar."
Jennifer and Austin first met more than five years ago at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, Tenn. They didn't reconnect until 2020, when fellow Runaway June bandmate Natalie sent an important text message.
"Austin found a dog that had been left on the freeway," Jennifer previously told People. "He knew Natalie, and he knew she loved dogs. So, he sent the picture of the dog to Natalie, and Natalie said, 'Oh, Jen saves dogs...we need to send to Jen.' The rest is history!"
In December 2020, the couple got engaged after six months of dating. And since getting married in January during a beachside wedding, the newlyweds have enjoyed the honeymoon phase with trips to Cabo San Lucas and the Bahamas.
"We are both so excited to start a life and family together," Jennifer previously told People. That dream is becoming a reality!