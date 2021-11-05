Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Austin Moody

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Journey to Country Life

Jennifer Wayne better prepare to sing some lullabies.

E! News can exclusively confirm that the Runaway June singer and her husband Austin Moody are expecting their first child in the spring of 2022.

"We can't wait to welcome Lily Maria Moody to our family in April," Jennifer told E! News. "The doggies can't wait to be big brothers!"

When announcing the news, Jennifer and Austin dressed up their two dogs for a beachside photo shoot with bandannas that read "soon to be bro." Another had a sign wrapped around his neck that said, "Mom & dad are getting me a human."

Jennifer's big announcement comes after Runaway June toured across the country as part of Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here tour.

The country singer joined fellow bandmates Natalie Stovall and Naomi Cooke out on the road, where they performed old and new hits like "Buy My Own Drinks" and "We Were Rich."