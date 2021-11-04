The Curse of Von Dutch May Just Be Our Next True Crime Obsession

A Von Dutch true crime story? That's hot.
Hulu's new true crime documentary series, #TheCurseofVonDutch: A Brand to Die For, premiering Nov. 18, follows the unbelievable true story of the rise and fall of the 2000s fashion brand, and the dark secrets within the company—and from the looks of this trailer, there were a lot.
The Y2K fashion label Von Dutch was a staple in celebrity closets. From Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan to Jay-Z and Usher, the brand's "trucker caps, jeans [and] jackets [were the celeb] uniform basically," according to the fashion icon herself, Paris Hilton. But Van Dutch was all private jets and champagne-popping only until "one of the co-founders was charged with first degree murder," according to one of the series' interviewees.
The trailer opens up with pink sequined hats, Hilton, and luxury living, but quickly turns bloody as three men claim they are the original creators of the Von Dutch brand.
The three episode series, directed by Andrew Renzi, exposes the dark reality behind the fashion brand, with interviewees stating that they were "always breaking the rules," and there were "fistfights in the company,"
Oh, and the trailer alludes to the fact that the company may have been a money laundering scheme, with even one of the co-creators, Bobby Vaughn, stating that "fashion is the easiest to launder money."
But all that seems like light work compared to first degree murder, as the co-creators are asked, "Did you ever have anyone killed?"
The series, following the backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed that went on for a decade, features interviews with Von Dutch creators Vaughn, Ed Boswell and Mike Cassel and CEO Tonny Sorensen, along with Hilton, Niels Juul, Caroline Rothwell, Tracey Mills, and more.
#TheCurseofVonDutch: A Brand to Die For premieres Nov. 18 only on Hulu.