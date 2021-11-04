Hear Scarlett Johansson & Bono Duet a U2 Classic in Sing 2 Trailer

Watch : 2021 PCA Noms Released: Squid Game, Megan Thee Stallion, MORE!

The sequel to 2016's Sing is finally here (well, almost).

Universal Pictures and Illumination dropped the trailer for Sing 2 on Thursday, Nov. 4, and fans of the first animated film will be thrilled to learn that stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and more are all reprising their original roles.

This time around, Buster (McConaughey) and his friends—including Rosita the pig (Witherspoon), Ash the porcupine (Johansson), Johnny the gorilla (Taron Egerton), Meena the elephant (Tori Kelly) and Gunter the pig (Nick Kroll)—are determined to put on a new show at the world-famous Crystal Tower Theater.

But in order to do this, they'll have to persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (Bono) to perform.

With the addition of the U2 frontman, it makes sense that Johansson's character can be seen belting the band's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" in the trailer. U2 even released an original song for the film—"Your Song Saved My Life"—which will be featured on Sing 2's forthcoming soundtrack.