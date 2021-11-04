Sons of Anarchy Star William Lucking Dead at 80

Watch : Charlie Hunnam on Final Season of "Sons of Anarchy"

SAMCRO has lost another one of their own.

Actor William Lucking, who played biker Piney Winston—Opie's dad and a member of the First 9—on the series Sons of Anarchy, has died. He was 80 years old.

His rep confirmed to E! News that the actor passed away at his home in Las Vegas on Oct. 18 and shared an obituary. The actor's longtime friend and fellow actor Stephen Macht posted a similar one on Facebook on Nov. 2.

"Although William often played tough guys, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry," read the message. "He was a giant of a man with the soul of a poet, one who 'contained…a tension of sorts within his being…like a boulder teetering on a hill…or a balloon expanding towards its extreme,' as one friend put it.'"