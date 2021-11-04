Sofia Richie Is Getting "Very Serious" With Elliot Grainge: "They've Talked About Getting Engaged"

Watch : How Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Moved on From Their Relationship

Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, music executive Elliot Grainge, are living in perfect harmony.

According to a source close to 23-year-old model, the couple are "very serious" about their relationship—so much so that they've already start thinking about taking it to the next level.

"They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."

The source adds that the two have bonded over their shared passions for food and traveling, and Sofia "loves to cook for Elliot and plan fun things for them to do."

"They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama," says the source. "She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."