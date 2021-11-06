The Jaw-Dropping Story Behind Sid and Nancy, Punk Rock's Most Tragic Romance

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ICONIC Halloween Costumes

If any celebrity couple was going to dress up like Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen this year, it was going to be Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

In case you didn't get the memo, Kourtney and Travis are ravenously hot for each other, their respective Instagrams packed with not particularly subtle indicators that their romance is firing on all cylinders. Subsequently, there was no question as to whether the recently engaged duo were going to go all out for their first Halloween together and, sure enough, they kicked off their celebration a week early in their punk finest.

"till death do us part," read Kourtney's caption, the Poosh founder sporting a platinum-blond wig and mesh top, Travis doing the Vicious squint, a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

The psychology behind Sid and Nancy becoming the poster couple for that very sentiment is of course fascinating and probably pretty alarming—but that doesn't change the fact that their aura has endured for 40 years. And the artistic interpretations of their star-crossed story began in 1986 with Sid and Nancy, the cult biopic starring a young and wiry Gary Oldman (in only his second movie) as the British Sex Pistols bassist and Chloe Webb as the American girl who spent her short life mired in addiction and was as hooked on Sid as she was on any other substance.