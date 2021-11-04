Why Kit Harington Hopes His Son Appreciates His Raunchy Game of Thrones Scenes One Day

A new class of superheroes.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting its biggest expansion yet with the release of Eternals, but before the blockbuster franchise's 26th installment hits theaters tomorrow, E! News' Daily Pop caught up with two the film's biggest stars, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington.
Chan—who's no stranger to the MCU, having portrayed Minn-Erva in 2019's Captain Marvel—plays an immortal alien named Sersi, while Harington stars as the mortal Dane Whitman. The pair's characters have been teased as being in a love triangle with Richard Madden's Ikaris, and since things appear to heat up pretty quickly between him and Sersi, Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester couldn't help but ask if Chan, like her character, tends to say "I love you" on the first date.
"It depends!" she responded. "I think you're right. It is good to kind of keep things a little close to your chest and, you know, don't give too much away."
Added the actress, "But then in the film, it's not necessarily their first date per se. They have known each other for thousands of years, bear in mind, by that point."
Fair enough! Plus, Chan and Madden's characters certainly connect on a deeper level in Eternals. In fact, they're featured in the MCU's first-ever sex scene.
Perhaps Chan got some acting advice from Harington, who garnered plenty of experience in that area with his wife and co-star Rose Leslie while shooting Game of Thrones.
Justin had a similar thought on Daily Pop, asking the actor if and how he's ever going to show the series to his nine-month-old son when he's older.
According to Harington, he'll tell him something along the lines of, "Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise you wouldn't be here."
"So that will be it," he added with a smile. "I'll be like, 'You don't like watching it? Well, tough luck.'"
Thankfully, the actor has a long way to go before that conversation happens. For now, he's just enjoying bonding with his and Leslie's little one.
"I'm going through something at the moment which is that I spend weeks prior to coming out here sort of, you know, feeding him, pampering him, looking after him," Harington explained. "And then I go to get on a flight, come here, and now I'm looked after and being pampered. So I'm living the dream right now!"
Hear more from Gemma Chan and Kit Harington in the above Daily Pop interview!
Eternals hits theaters tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 5.