Why Kit Harington Hopes His Son Appreciates His Raunchy Game of Thrones Scenes One Day

Watch : "Eternals": Gemma Chan & Kit Harington's On-Screen Romance!

A new class of superheroes.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting its biggest expansion yet with the release of Eternals, but before the blockbuster franchise's 26th installment hits theaters tomorrow, E! News' Daily Pop caught up with two the film's biggest stars, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington.

Chan—who's no stranger to the MCU, having portrayed Minn-Erva in 2019's Captain Marvel—plays an immortal alien named Sersi, while Harington stars as the mortal Dane Whitman. The pair's characters have been teased as being in a love triangle with Richard Madden's Ikaris, and since things appear to heat up pretty quickly between him and Sersi, Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester couldn't help but ask if Chan, like her character, tends to say "I love you" on the first date.

"It depends!" she responded. "I think you're right. It is good to kind of keep things a little close to your chest and, you know, don't give too much away."

Added the actress, "But then in the film, it's not necessarily their first date per se. They have known each other for thousands of years, bear in mind, by that point."