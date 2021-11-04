Sofia Richie’s Clothing Line Is Chic, Affordable, and On-Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether she's dressed up for an event or keeping it casual for errands, Sofia Richie always look so chic. She has become one of those It Girls that we look to for style guidance. Now, we can shop her clothing collaboration with the Macy's brand bar III. In a press release, she said, "The Sofia Richie x bar III collection allows me to bring my personal style to my followers."

"From the silky sets to the faux-leather jackets and coats, I want customers to find easy, chic pieces to incorporate in their wardrobes," Sofia explained. The collection includes casual knits, matching sets, and runway-worthy pieces in both neutral hues and some bright colors. The collection is available in sizes XXS to XXL with prices ranging from $39.50 to $149.50. Channel your inner Sofia with some of our favorite styles from the launch.