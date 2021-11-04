Watch Harry Styles Stop Concert to Help Fan Come Out to Her Mom

Watch : Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener

Talk about a "Golden" moment executed perfectly by Harry Styles.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the former One Direction singer was performing his biggest hits to a sold-out crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin. But in between singing his massive hits like "Watermelon Sugar" and "Adore You," the 27-year-old singer spotted a fan in the audience holding a unique sign that read, "My mom is in section 201. Help me come out?"

As it turns out, audience member Mckinley Mcconnell's wish was about to come true.

After finding Mckinley's mom on the top level, Harry and the camera crew proceeded to make a plan.

"What would you like to tell your mother?" Harry asked Mckinley, who had seats in the pit section. "Would you prefer if I do it? There's a lot of people…Do you want to tell her or should I tell her? I can tell her."