2021 People's Choice Awards
Exclusive

Watch Gal Gadot React to Landing Evil Queen Role in Live-Action Snow White Film

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 04, 2021 9:08 PMTags
Watch: Gal Gadot Says Ryan Reynolds Was Funniest Part of "Red Notice"

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most badass of them all? 

Just hours after it was announced Gal Gadot is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action film Snow White, the mother of three exclusively confirmed the news last night and gushed to E! News about her upcoming role.

"I am very, very excited to get in the shoes of the Evil Queen and to stand in front of the mirror and bring this character to life," Gadot explained during E! News' Daily Pop episode on Thursday, Nov. 4, while at the red carpet premiere for Netflix action movie, Red Notice. 

And, Gadot's Red Notice co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds certainly don't want to mess with the future Evil Queen—or Gadot IRL, for that matter. 

"I can tell you now: Gal, because she's a badass and I'm a smart man," Johnson joked as to which of the three actors would win in a fight. "I'll give you a better one: Wonder Woman fights Black Adam, fights Deadpool. Who wins? Again, Black Adam would kick the s––t out of all them. I'm kidding."  

Reynolds added that Gadot is "really nimble," which would work to her advantage. 

"I don't know if I can say the same for Dwayne, and I know I can't say the same for me," Reynolds said. "So I know Gal would be very adept at like getting those sneaky hits in. If Dwayne gets his hands on you, though, you're done. But I know I can run away pretty quickly, so I'm going to call it a draw."

He quipped, "Everyone has their own special strengths and their own weaknesses. Very diplomatic, I'm sorry. I'm Canadian." 

But, according to Reynolds, his greatest strength was making her crack up on set! 

"He was just like waiting for us literally around the corner, every time, trying to break the scene having us laughing," Gadot remembered. 

"That was the most challenging thing for me in the movie, not to break the scene laughing. We had so much fun working, the three of us together."

 

Watch: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Calls Gal Gadot a "BADASS"

Watch the full interview above! 

Red Notice premieres in theaters on Thursday, Nov. 5 and will available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, Nov. 12. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

