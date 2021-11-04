Dax Shepard Reveals Why “There Was a Ton of Jealousy” Early on in Kristen Bell Relationship

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell may look like #couplegoals, but it's been a long road to get there.
The candid couple recently answered rapid-fire questions during the Nov. 3 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. And when Dax was asked about the most recent time The Good Place alum got jealous, it prompted a major revelation.
"My wife's incredibly confident, as she should be," Dax told host Drew Barrymore. "There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons."
"I had been in an open relationship for nine years," Dax said. The star, who has been open about his sobriety journey, added, "I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about."
The two actors, who began dating in late 2007, have been married since October 2013. "I'd say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change," Dax explained. "And I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is an incredibly hot characteristic in a partner."
Kristen also explained, "In the beginning it was nerve-wracking dating Dax knowing his history of recovery and he's just this big force, but I was like, no, he's got it inside of him. He's got all this goodness. And I have been proven right!"
Referring to the couple's two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, Kristen gushed, "No one is as affectionate—I'm not even as affectionate with our girls as he is. And hopefully, they'll grow up healthier and happier and safer."
The Veronica Mars alum revealed the thing she loves most about Dax in October 2020. "One of the main reasons why I love him is that he's also addicted to growth," she explained during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which she also opened up about Dax's recent relapse. "He's addicted to evolving and he was like, ‘I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again, and we're going back to therapy."
She added, "And I will continue to stand by him because he is very, very worth it."