Dax Shepard Reveals Why “There Was a Ton of Jealousy” Early on in Kristen Bell Relationship

Watch : Does Kristen Bell Have Her Kids' Approval for "Do, Re & Mi"?

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell may look like #couplegoals, but it's been a long road to get there.



The candid couple recently answered rapid-fire questions during the Nov. 3 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. And when Dax was asked about the most recent time The Good Place alum got jealous, it prompted a major revelation.



"My wife's incredibly confident, as she should be," Dax told host Drew Barrymore. "There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons."

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years," Dax said. The star, who has been open about his sobriety journey, added, "I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about."

The two actors, who began dating in late 2007, have been married since October 2013. "I'd say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change," Dax explained. "And I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is an incredibly hot characteristic in a partner."