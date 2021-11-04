Did Kanye West Shave Off His Eyebrows? New Photos Have Fans Doing a Double Take

Kanye West's new look is positively hair-raising.
In recent days, the 44-year-old rapper and designer has been seen sporting a shaved head and what appear to be very sparse eyebrows. He showcased his new look at his livestreamed Sunday Service on Halloween—controversial rocker Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber, both repeat musical collaborators, were also there—and again on Tuesday, Nov. 2, as he was photographed leaving the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Recent photos of Kanye have gone viral.
"Kanye really shaved his eyebrows what the," one user tweeted.
Another person wrote on Twitter, "Kanye just shaved the eyebrows Pinching hand Legend always being himself #KanyeWest."
Another user tweeted, "Nothing to see here. Just Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber and Kanye West leading in a prayer on a Sunday service which happens to land on October 31st. Look it's Yeezus with no eyebrows."
In late October, Kanye stepped out with partially shaved eyebrows during a trip to Atlanta, where he attended a boxing match between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson.
Ye still had his usual thick arches earlier that month, when he joined ex Kim Kardashian in New York City to help her prepare for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut and even escorted her to NBC's studios and attended part of the live taping.
His fashion-forward ex-wife has in the past bleached her own eyebrows for photo shoots.
During the weeks after SNL, Kanye kept his face hidden while out in public. In mid-October, the rapper performed at a wedding in Venice, Italy while wearing a face covering. Over the next couple of days, he was spotted wearing different masks, including a few prosthetic ones that covered his entire head.
Around the same time, without showing his face, the rapper debuted a shaved hairstyle on Instagram that resembles the letters Y and E.
A judge had recently approved his request to change his legal name to Ye, his longtime nickname.