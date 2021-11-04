Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: WE REACT

Kate Beckinsale is sending a subtle sign of support to Pete Davidson.

On Nov. 1, the Instagram account TalkThirtyToMe re-shared a tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read, "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality."

You know who liked the post? Beckinsale.

As fans may recall, the 48-year-old actress sparked romance rumors with the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member in 2019. They were spotted hanging out on several occasions, including at a hockey game where they packed on the PDA. But after a few months, a source told E! News Beckinsale and Davidson's "casual" romance "ran its course."

Before generating dating speculation with Beckinsale, Davidson was in a relationship with Ariana Grande. The comedian and the singer got engaged in 2018 but broke up a few months later.