NeNe Leakes Just Made a Surprising Revelation About Possibly Returning to RHOA

NeNe Leakes has some unfinished Bravo business to attend to.
The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta fan favorite dished during The Real on Thursday, Nov. 4 that she is open to returning to the hit reality TV franchise—albeit, with a few contingencies.
"Yeah, sure, I'll return to the show," NeNe explained. "I'm OK with returning to the show, as long as, you know, we can work through a few things. I'm happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show."
And, some of that unfinished business involves producer Andy Cohen.
"I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time, and I love [his son, Ben] Benny Boo," NeNe admitted. "I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit down and talk, and then we're off to the races."
NeNe previously announced she was parting ways with the franchise in Sept. 2020, sharing in a YouTube video that she had "been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation" going into season 13.
"I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre, that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows," NeNe added. "I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. Thank you so much for your love and support."
NeNe had also hinted at a RHOA split earlier last year, calling the current cast "very nasty" in an exclusive Daily Pop interview.
Following her announcement to leave RHOA, NeNe slammed Bravo on Twitter, alleging, "My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season I was given less & less. Don't ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why."
As for her personal life, NeNe lost her husband Gregg Leakes to a years-long battle with cancer on Sept. 1. NeNe's former RHOA co-stars and fellow Bravo-lebrities voiced their support following Gregg's death, with a "heartbroken" Andy writing on Twitter that he "jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team."
Binge The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)