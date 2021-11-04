Hailey Bieber Shares Glimpse Inside BFF Kendall Jenner's Intimate Birthday Party

Happy birthday, best friend!
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Kendall Jenner turned 26 and celebrated her special day with an intimate outdoor dinner with her loved ones. The list included BFF Hailey Bieber, who shared on her Instagram Story a video of the birthday girl wearing a brown mock turtleneck and blowing out the candles on a large cake.
"Birthday lady," Hailey, 24, captioned the clip. "@kendalljenner we love u."
This marked the second birthday party for Kendall, who also celebrated 26 at a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 31. She attended her bash, titled Kenny's Spooky Halloween,' dressed as Martian Girl from Tim Burton's 1996 movie Mars Attacks!, complete with a tall blond beehive wig.
"Nice planet, we'll take it," Kendall captioned an Instagram pic of herself in costume, to which her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, "Always winning."
Hailey, dressed as a French maid, and husband Justin Bieber joined her at the costume party, along with Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Justine Skye and French Montana.
Watch Hailey's video from Kendall's second birthday celebration below:
The models have been friends for years, and Hailey also shared on her Instagram Story a video montage of fun moments the two shared, writing, "Big big friendship. @kendalljenner."
Not included in her collection, part of which was compiled by a fan, were images previously shared from the BFFs' most recent vacations together; their girls' trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from June and their September getaway to Jamaica with Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, and Kendall's boyfriend of more than a year, NBA star Devin Booker.
Kendall received many online birthday shout-outs from friends and family, including Kim and mom Kris Jenner, as well as from Devin, who celebrated his 25th birthday just before Halloween.
For his tribute to Kendall, the Phoenix Suns player posted on Instagram photos of the two of them together, writing, "Most beautiful woman" and including a crown emoji.