Hailey Bieber Shares Glimpse Inside BFF Kendall Jenner's Intimate Birthday Party

Happy birthday, best friend!

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Kendall Jenner turned 26 and celebrated her special day with an intimate outdoor dinner with her loved ones. The list included BFF Hailey Bieber, who shared on her Instagram Story a video of the birthday girl wearing a brown mock turtleneck and blowing out the candles on a large cake.

"Birthday lady," Hailey, 24, captioned the clip. "@kendalljenner we love u."

This marked the second birthday party for Kendall, who also celebrated 26 at a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 31. She attended her bash, titled Kenny's Spooky Halloween,' dressed as Martian Girl from Tim Burton's 1996 movie Mars Attacks!, complete with a tall blond beehive wig.

"Nice planet, we'll take it," Kendall captioned an Instagram pic of herself in costume, to which her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, "Always winning."

Hailey, dressed as a French maid, and husband Justin Bieber joined her at the costume party, along with Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Justine Skye and French Montana.