Meadow Walker's Husband Louis Says His "Heart Is So Full" in Sweet Birthday Tribute

From bride to birthday girl!

After announcing that she wed boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan, Meadow Walker is kicking off married life with another milestone. The model turned 23 years old on Thursday, Nov. 4, two weeks after confirming she and Louis tied the knot. He wasted no time paying tribute to his wife on social media, posting a series of photos and videos to his Instagram Story in honor of her special day. "BIRTHDAY GIRL," he wrote. "Heart is so full...4...EVERRRRR."

As for a gift, it appears Louis purchased his lifetime partner a Star Wars Millennium Falcon LEGO set.

It was just in July that the couple debuted their romance publicly with posts on Instagram. A few months later, in October, they confirmed they tied the knot with social media posts of their wedding footage and photos.

"We're married !!!!" the bride declared on her Instagram page. Vin Diesel, who starred alongside her late father Paul Walker in the Fast & Furious franchise, had the honor of walking her down the aisle.