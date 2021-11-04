Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Is Lindsay Lohan Joining The Real Housewives of Dubai? Andy Cohen Says...

Step aside Beach Club, Lindsay Lohan may be dipping her toes into a new reality TV franchise. Andy Cohen teased the casting for The Real Housewives of Dubai on The Talk Nov. 4.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 04, 2021 2:51 PMTags
TVReality TVLindsay LohanReal HousewivesBravoJerry O'ConnellAndy CohenThe TalkNBCU
Watch: "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" DRAMATIC Trailer

Confessions of a Real Housewife

If it were up to The Talk co-host Jerry O'ConnellMean Girls icon Lindsay Lohan would be joining Bravo's first international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai

The series was announced on Nov. 1, with a desert-themed teaser hinting, "This is no mirage. This is real." While there has been much speculation over the casting for the 11th Housewives city—which fans have noted is home to former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury—producer Andy Cohen has stayed mum about which United Arab Emirates-based socialites will be on the reality TV series, premiering in 2022. 

"We're very excited about them, and they're a group of friends," Andy hinted during the Nov. 4 episode of The Talk. "Bravo will kill me if I say much more. You've got to watch what happens. I am very excited."

And, the "billionaire's playground" will make for some especially fascinating story lines. 

photos
Every Real Housewives Spinoff We'd Love To See

"As you say, it is like Vegas on steroids," Andy added. "The wealth there I think makes it something that people are going to be very curious about from the get-go."

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor's Clay Explains "Controversial" Remark About Michelle's Looks

2

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

3

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

So, could a certain Hollywood actress turned Dubai resident be joining the cast? 

"Lindsay Lohan does live in Dubai," Jerry joked. "Real Housewives potential? Maybe, Andy?" 

Shutterstock, Getty Images

Andy replied, "Let me tell you something. It's a good idea, Jerry." 

Lindsay helmed her own MTV reality series Lohan Beach Club in 2019 featuring the inner workings of her oceanfront nightclub in Mykonos, Greece. The Vanderpump Rules-inspired series lasted for one season. 

Catch up with every Real Housewives franchise on Peacock

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor's Clay Explains "Controversial" Remark About Michelle's Looks

2

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

3

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

4
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson

5

Sopranos Creator David Chase Finally Confirms Tony's Fate