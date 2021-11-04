Is Lindsay Lohan Joining The Real Housewives of Dubai? Andy Cohen Says...

Confessions of a Real Housewife?
If it were up to The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell, Mean Girls icon Lindsay Lohan would be joining Bravo's first international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai.
The series was announced on Nov. 1, with a desert-themed teaser hinting, "This is no mirage. This is real." While there has been much speculation over the casting for the 11th Housewives city—which fans have noted is home to former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury—producer Andy Cohen has stayed mum about which United Arab Emirates-based socialites will be on the reality TV series, premiering in 2022.
"We're very excited about them, and they're a group of friends," Andy hinted during the Nov. 4 episode of The Talk. "Bravo will kill me if I say much more. You've got to watch what happens. I am very excited."
And, the "billionaire's playground" will make for some especially fascinating story lines.
"As you say, it is like Vegas on steroids," Andy added. "The wealth there I think makes it something that people are going to be very curious about from the get-go."
So, could a certain Hollywood actress turned Dubai resident be joining the cast?
"Lindsay Lohan does live in Dubai," Jerry joked. "Real Housewives potential? Maybe, Andy?"
Andy replied, "Let me tell you something. It's a good idea, Jerry."
Lindsay helmed her own MTV reality series Lohan Beach Club in 2019 featuring the inner workings of her oceanfront nightclub in Mykonos, Greece. The Vanderpump Rules-inspired series lasted for one season.
