Kal Penn Has the Best Reaction After Cardi B Offers to Be His Wedding Officiant

Watch : Gwyneth's Sleep Secrets, Adele's Last Meal & Cardi B Loves "You"

Did you happen to have Cardi B offering to officiate Kal Penn's wedding on your 2021 Bingo card?



After the Harold & Kumar alum tweeted about seeing the "Up" rapper on his flight, she made him an offer he couldn't refuse. "Cardi B was on my flight to LA," the actor tweeted on Nov. 3. "I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands."

Cardi followed up to the tweet with the best response, writing, "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo……. let me know."



And understandably, Kal is completely on board with the idea. "You're the best," he wrote back. "Was gonna say hi but didn't want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s--t let's do it! We're down if you're down!"