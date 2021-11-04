Bachelor Nation's Clay Harbor Clarifies "Controversial Opinion" About Michelle Young's Looks

Watch : How "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Sniffs Out Red Flags

Bachelor Nation's Clay Harbor has learned that even a remark intended as a compliment can cause a thorny situation.

The 34-year-old alum of Becca Kufrin's The Bachelorette season offered clarification after his previous tweet about current Bachelorette Michelle Young was apparently met with criticism over the concept of ranking women's looks.

"Guys, when I said 'controversial opinion Michelle is the most beautiful bachelorette' I meant no disrespect," the former NFL player posted on Wednesday, Nov. 3. "The controversial part is bc there has been so many beautiful women in that spot. (18 I think)."

He continued, "Just trying to [compliment]. Apologies if you were offended."

As The Bachelorette's Nov. 2 episode aired, Clay, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, took to Twitter to praise the 28-year-old schoolteacher as, in his estimation, the most beautiful Bachelorette the show has ever featured. His initial tweet has since been deleted.

When an individual responded to Clay's apology tweet by asking if someone had been offended, Clay replied, "'You're beautiful' used to be a compliment." The athlete added a weary face emoji.