Take a Look Back at Christine Brown's Major Milestones With Ex Kody and Sister Wives Co-Stars

As Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown break up after 27 years together, we're revisiting their most memorable moments from over the years.

Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Sister Wives' Christine Brown will always have her memories of spending more than a quarter of a century with ex Kody Brown.

Christine took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to announce that she and Kody had ended their relationship after 27 years. The pair had been together since March 1994 and share six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

In her message, Christine said it was a "difficult decision" to leave Kody and explained that, while they had "grown apart," they will "continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives" as they co-parent their kids. 

For his part, Kody, who also has been in years-long relationships with sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn, posted to Instagram that Christine's decision "comes with a great deal of sadness." He added that he enjoyed their many years together and has "a large amount of respect and admiration" for his ex.

Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

To remember the happier times, we're taking a look back at some of the notable milestones in Christine and Kody's relationship. Check out some of their cutest moments together.

Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Making Morning Memories

George Stephanopoulos chatted with the stars during an episode of Good Morning America in September 2011.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live
Kicking Up Their Heels

It was party time at a pre-show event for the grand opening of Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas at the New Tropicana Las Vegas in April 2012.

Instagram
Growing Up Too Quickly

Fans loved seeing this throwback look, posted in August 2012, of Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Gabriel from when they lived in Wyoming.

Instagram
Cuddling With Robyn

"Me and my sisterwife!" Christine captioned a sweet shot of herself and Robyn in November 2012.

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
A Christmas Classic

It was time for a little culture at the opening night performance for Nevada Ballet Theatre's production of The Nutcracker in December 2012.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Easy Livin' at the Hard Rock

Christine joined Kody and her sister wives to hit the red carpet for Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas' 25th anniversary in October 2015.

Instagram
Celebrating With the Birthday Girl

Christine and Kody marked Gwendlyn's 15th birthday with a trip to Arizona's Lake Havasu in October 2016.

Instagram
Spreading Holiday Cheer

Christine wished her followers a Merry Christmas with a carousel of pics from their family's large gathering on Dec. 25, 2018.

Instagram
All the Studying Paid Off

She praised Aspyn's "grace and goodness" while congratulating her on graduating from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in May 2019.

Instagram
Happy Turkey Day

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!! Thanks everyone for your kindness," Christine posted in November 2019.

Instagram
New Meaning to "Drive-Thru"

Kody and Christine celebrated Truely's 10th birthday in April 2020 by making the 90-minute drive to the nearest In-N-Out Burger, which Christine referred to as her daughter's "favorite restaurant."

