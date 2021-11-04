Take a Look Back at Christine Brown's Major Milestones With Ex Kody and Sister Wives Co-Stars

Sister Wives' Christine Brown will always have her memories of spending more than a quarter of a century with ex Kody Brown.
Christine took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to announce that she and Kody had ended their relationship after 27 years. The pair had been together since March 1994 and share six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.
In her message, Christine said it was a "difficult decision" to leave Kody and explained that, while they had "grown apart," they will "continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives" as they co-parent their kids.
For his part, Kody, who also has been in years-long relationships with sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn, posted to Instagram that Christine's decision "comes with a great deal of sadness." He added that he enjoyed their many years together and has "a large amount of respect and admiration" for his ex.
To remember the happier times, we're taking a look back at some of the notable milestones in Christine and Kody's relationship. Check out some of their cutest moments together.