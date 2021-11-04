Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted on Second NYC Outing At Private Club

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: WE REACT

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking the Big Apple by storm.

The reality star was spotted with the Saturday Night Live comedian for the second night in a row. E! News has learned that Kim and Pete met up for dinner at Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 3. After spending time together at the NYC hot spot, Kim "left alone" while Pete "snuck out" of the private club, a source tells E! News.

A second insider also confirms Kim and Pete "arrived separately both with groups of friends and left separately."

Their latest meeting comes just one day after Pete wined and dined Kim at Campania, a Staten Island restaurant.

A separate source previously told E! News that the 41-year-old star "isn't looking to date anyone right now," but she's having fun hanging out with the 27-year-old comedian. As our insider put it, "Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that."

The insider also said that Kim and Pete had plans to hang out again, sharing, "Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."