The Wanted's Tom Parker Is "Over the Moon" After Learning His Brain Tumor Is "Under Control"

Tom Parker is breathing a sigh of relief.
The Wanted artist took to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 3 to share the good news that his health is improving more than a year after he was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. He wrote alongside a family photo, "I'm sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We've got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I'm delighted to say it is STABLE."
Tom shared that he's experiencing "such a mix of emotions" after receiving this update. "We couldn't ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight," he continued. "Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months."
When the musician first shared his diagnosis, he said he was "terminal," but his condition has vastly improved since starting radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
By January, Tom learned there was a "significant reduction" in the size of his tumor. He said in the update, "I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I'm keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!"
His condition continued to improve throughout 2021, with Tom sharing a glimpse into his cancer treatment on social media.
And though Tom's cancer battle has been tough, it brought The Wanted back together. In October, the group told E! News that his diagnosis reminded them of how much fun they had during their time together.
"Obviously we were all there to jump to his support," Max George shared, "and then we kind of started talking to each other as a group after that."
Tom said he's excited for all that's to come, sharing, "It's quite nice going to work, because I get to take my mind off it and just have fun."