Starbucks 2021 Holiday Cup Revealed: How Does It Compare to Previous Years?

It's official: The holiday season has begun.

How do we know? Well, Starbucks' signature red cups of happiness are officially available, with the beloved coffee chain's holiday drinks making their way into stores nationwide. 2021's drinks include the classic peppermint mocha and chestnut praline latte, along with the debut of the iced sugar cookie almondmilk latte. Did we mention there's also a reindeer cake pop, complete with a red button nose?

But c'mon, we all know the returning favorite we're most excited to see: The holiday cup, with this year's offering possibly being the brand's most sentimental.

"This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive," Starbucks associate creative director Suzie Reecer said in a statement. "Our goal was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner."