Why Dan Levy Ended Up in a Neck Brace by the End of Schitt's Creek

From "Ew, David" to "Ouch, David" real quick.
Over the course of the show's five year run, Schitt's Creek fans welcomed the Rose family into their living rooms and grew to absolutely adore them, flaws and all. But with the incredible success of the show came some downfalls, as, by season six of the multi-Emmy Award winning series, creator and star Dan Levy had to wear a neck brace due to stress, which seems to have been simply the worst.
In an interview with GQ for their "Heroes Issue," Levy opened up about the stress that came along with the show. "The anxiety in my neck was so bad I couldn't move it." recalled Levy. "At one point there was an acupuncturist and a chiropractor coming to set every day at lunch to work on my neck so that I could actually perform and not, you know, look like I needed a neck brace."
But thankfully, the show left more of a lasting impact than just a sore neck. Levy says that it has left a legacy for LGBTQ+ kids—and that means a lot to him.
"Wishing I had something like it as a kid," Levy emotionally explained, "hoping it would be some kind of comfort for me growing up, it's an incredibly emotional experience to know that I've done something that has helped, you know, lighten the load, or helped change the conversation within a family, or made someone feel empowered. Because growing up that's all I feel like I hoped for."
And Levy's lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community isn't ending with Schitt's Creek, as the triple threat is currently working on a romcom that tells a gay love story. "I've always wanted to make [a romcom]," he shared. "I've always wanted to be in one. And as a gay person, you don't ever get that kind of opportunity. You get to play the zany friend or Pepe the coworker. So I'm really excited and honoured to have that opportunity: to put a gay person front and centre in a romcom."
Well Levy, we love this journey for you.