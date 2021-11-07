Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan Scores Major Points With His Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Matt Ryan because we think you'll like her picks. Matt is a paid ambassador for TravisMathew. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As a quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons and a father of two, Matt Ryan knows what it's like to be busy.
However, when the end of the year rolls around, the NFL player can't help but celebrate the season.
"My favorite part about the holidays is getting to see the excitement in my sons' eyes," the TravisMathew ambassador revealed. "The holidays to me were always about spending time with family, but now as a dad, I get to experience it through a kids' lens again. Everything is new and exciting, plus it doesn't hurt getting to watch classic Christmas movies on repeat."
This sentiment can be seen in Matt's gift guide. While he included must-have clothing items and a Nespresso coffee and espresso maker, the athlete also suggested kid-friendly gift ideas such as a t-ball set or a ride-on car.
Matt not only provided gift ideas, but he also gave a great piece of gift-giving advice to keep in mind this holiday season.
"The best advice is to give them something that they would want, but may not think of buying themselves," the quarterback explained. "You don't want to give someone a gift they can easily get for themselves, you want it to be thoughtful. Think of what their passions, hobbies or interests are and then really take the time to find something that compliments that. You never have to spend a lot of money, it's all about the time you took to think of it."
Little Kids Junk Ball T-Ball Set
As a father to two sons, Matt is always looking for fun and sporty activities. This t-ball set is designed to help any future baseball player learn the perfect "sweet spot" to hit the ball.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
This is the perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life. This Nespresso machine requires only a push of a button to brew fresh coffee or espresso with up to five cup sizes to select from.
Daily Wool Shoe
The Daily Wool shoe from TravisMatthew is perfect every day footwear that goes with everything. The wool material disperses moisture and comes in three different colors.
Open to Close Pant
The Open to Close pants can be worn for almost any occasion. The wardrobe necessity provides extra comfort and mobility with a stretch waistband and has seven color options.
Callaway Epic Speed Driver
When Matt is not busy playing football, he enjoys spending some of his free time on the golf course. This driver is the perfect gift for that special golfer in your life, and you can select various flex, shaft and hand options. Trust us, he's going to thank you for splurging.
Heater Series Long Sleeve Polo
The stylish Heater long-sleeve polo will upgrade any man's wardrobe. The first ever TravisMathew long-sleeve performance polo features stripes on the chest and is made out of comfortable fabric making it the perfect top for the man on the move.
The Patch Hat
The Patch mesh snapback hat can elevate any outfit with its Southern Californian aesthetic. The hat displays the TravisMathew signature patch and comes in four different colors.
Tobbi Licensed Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Kids Ride-On Car
This is the perfect gift for children who love adventure and want a safe driving experience. The ride-on car has two driving modes, one that is managed via hand control and the other via parent control. Other features include wear-proof tires, seat belts, music and LED lights.
Coupe De Luggage
As the quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, Matt does a lot of traveling. Fortunately, he found the perfect piece of luggage. The Coupe De bag is not your average duffel bag as it has hidden mesh pockets, a fold-up shoe compartment and a strong base.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo