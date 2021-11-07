Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan Scores Major Points With His Holiday Gift Guide

As holiday shopping kicks off, NFL stud and TravisMathew ambassador Matt Ryan shared the gifts he would love to give and receive this season.

By Nami Hoffman Nov 07, 2021 3:00 PMTags
SportsShoppingFootballCelebritiesShop With E!Gifts That SleighCelebrity Gift GuidesCelebrity Shopping
E-Commerce, Matt Ryan Holiday Gift Guide TravisMathew

We interviewed Matt Ryan because we think you'll like her picks. Matt is a paid ambassador for TravisMathew. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As a quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons and a father of two, Matt Ryan knows what it's like to be busy.

However, when the end of the year rolls around, the NFL player can't help but celebrate the season.  

"My favorite part about the holidays is getting to see the excitement in my sons' eyes," the TravisMathew ambassador revealed. "The holidays to me were always about spending time with family, but now as a dad, I get to experience it through a kids' lens again. Everything is new and exciting, plus it doesn't hurt getting to watch classic Christmas movies on repeat."

This sentiment can be seen in Matt's gift guide. While he included must-have clothing items and a Nespresso coffee and espresso maker, the athlete also suggested kid-friendly gift ideas such as a t-ball set or a ride-on car.

read
50+ Gifts for Men That He Won't Want to Return

Matt not only provided gift ideas, but he also gave a great piece of gift-giving advice to keep in mind this holiday season.

"The best advice is to give them something that they would want, but may not think of buying themselves," the quarterback explained. "You don't want to give someone a gift they can easily get for themselves, you want it to be thoughtful. Think of what their passions, hobbies or interests are and then really take the time to find something that compliments that. You never have to spend a lot of money, it's all about the time you took to think of it."

Little Kids Junk Ball T-Ball Set

As a father to two sons, Matt is always looking for fun and sporty activities. This t-ball set is designed to help any future baseball player learn the perfect "sweet spot" to hit the ball. 

$18
Dicks Sporting Goods

Trending Stories

1

Relive Every Detail of Whitney Port's Untraditional Wedding

2
Exclusive

Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Ye's "Wife" Comments

3

Travis Scott Speaks Out After "Mass Casualty Incident" at Concert

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

This is the perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life. This Nespresso machine requires only a push of a button to brew fresh coffee or espresso with up to five cup sizes to select from.

$180
Bed Bath & Beyond

Daily Wool Shoe

The Daily Wool shoe from TravisMatthew is perfect every day footwear that goes with everything. The wool material disperses moisture and comes in three different colors. 

$120
TravisMathew

Open to Close Pant

The Open to Close pants can be worn for almost any occasion. The wardrobe necessity provides extra comfort and mobility with a stretch waistband and has seven color options.

$125
TravisMathew

Callaway Epic Speed Driver

When Matt is not busy playing football, he enjoys spending some of his free time on the golf course. This driver is the perfect gift for that special golfer in your life, and you can select various flex, shaft and hand options. Trust us, he's going to thank you for splurging. 

$530
Dicks Sporting Goods

Heater Series Long Sleeve Polo

The stylish Heater long-sleeve polo will upgrade any man's wardrobe. The first ever TravisMathew long-sleeve performance polo features stripes on the chest and is made out of comfortable fabric making it the perfect top for the man on the move.

$105
TravisMathew

The Patch Hat

The Patch mesh snapback hat can elevate any outfit with its Southern Californian aesthetic. The hat displays the TravisMathew signature patch and comes in four different colors.

$30
TravisMathew

Tobbi Licensed Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Kids Ride-On Car

This is the perfect gift for children who love adventure and want a safe driving experience. The ride-on car has two driving modes, one that is managed via hand control and the other via parent control. Other features include wear-proof tires, seat belts, music and LED lights.

$230
Walmart

Coupe De Luggage

As the quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, Matt does a lot of traveling. Fortunately, he found the perfect piece of luggage. The Coupe De bag is not your average duffel bag as it has hidden mesh pockets, a fold-up shoe compartment and a strong base.

$160
TravisMathew

Still shopping for the perfect gift? Here's what Lance Bass recommends this holiday season. Plus, see the shirts Phil Mickelson swears by on and off the golf course.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Relive Every Detail of Whitney Port's Untraditional Wedding

2
Exclusive

Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Ye's "Wife" Comments

3

Travis Scott Speaks Out After "Mass Casualty Incident" at Concert

4

Watch Cardi B's Adorable Reaction to Meeting Robert Pattinson

5

Lee Pace's Shirtless Photos Are Confusing People for This Reason