The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Are the Kardashian-Jenners the Beach Ball?

Watch : Hunter Hayes Reveals the Toughest Part of "The Masked Singer"

This may be the most shocking Masked Singer reveal yet, bible.

The Beach Ball is bouncing onto The Masked Singer for episode eight on Nov. 3 and as fans gear up to watch its first performance, the judges seem to believe the Kardashian-Jenner family may be hiding inside the ball. From Kendall Jenner to Kim Kardashian, the judges are convinced that the ball—with lashes to die for—has two family members inside.

Host Nick Cannon says the panel of judges are "all over the place" when it comes to guessing the Beach Ball's identity.

"I'll tell you who controls the ball," says judge Ken Jeong confidently. "Kris Jenner, the mother of the duo inside; I believe this is Kim and Khloe Kardashian."

But Robin Thicke disagrees and says he's "getting more of a Kendall-Kylie vibe." Then there's Joel McHale, who suggests—jokingly, we think—it's Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian.

Of course, this isn't the first time that the judges have thought that the Kardashians have been a costumed contestant. For instance, back in March, Jeong thought Grandpa Monster was Scott Disick. In reality, it was YouTuber Logan Paul.