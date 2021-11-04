Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Is Happening Now & Here Are the 15 Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get your wallets ready because the time to shop is now! Walmart is starting Black Friday early this year with their Deals for Days sale event and you really don't want to miss out.
For a limited time only, you can score Black Friday prices on a ton of must-have toys, tech, home, fashion and more online. No longer will you have to wait outside in the cold at midnight to snag a great deal. Unless you really want to, of course. These savings also hit stores on Friday, Nov. 5. For now, you can get that amazing Black Friday-only TV deal from the comfort of your own home. Like shopping in store, items are bound to sell out. So if you want something, we highly suggest acting fast.
If you're wondering what's worth getting this year, we've rounded up the best deals you can get right now. Check those out below.
Samsung Chromebook 4
The Samsung Chromebook 4 features a full-sized keyboard and trackpad, Google assistant, 4 GB memory and Chrome OS. Right now you can score this for under $100.
TCL 55-inch Class 4K Smart TV
As we all know, Black Friday is the best time to buy a new TV. You can score this 55-inch 4K smart TV from TCL for just $228.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black
Pretty much everyone who owns a Keurig absolutely loves it. If you have yet to get one for yourself now is the perfect time to do so. It's perfectly sized and won't take up too much room in your kitchen. Plus, at just $35, these would make excellent holiday gifts!
Rainbow High Original Fashion Doll Playset, 30 Pieces
This colorful Rainbow High toy set comes with six original Fashion Dolls and a full outfit for each. Kids will have a ton of fun dressing them up. Six dolls for $64 is an amazing deal!
L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise
This is a must-buy for the L.O.L. Surprise fan in your life. It comes with 14 exclusive dolls, two full playsets, and over 70 surprises for them to discover. With how popular the franchise is, we won't be surprised if this doesn't last long.
New Bright 1:6 RC Monster Truck 4x4 Hot Wheels Tiger Shark
This very cool monster truck is guaranteed to be a major hit with the kids this holiday season. It's nearly 15 inches tall and features full function radio control, a game-style controller, and an internal USB-rechargeable battery with Smart Charge technology.
HP x360 Chromebook
The HP x360 Chromebook is a convertible laptop featuring a 360-degree hinge so you can flip it around and turn it into a tablet. It's perfect for someone who's always on-the-go. Right now, you can save $120!
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in Cosmic Black
It's time to score some new earbuds for a really great deal. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will fit perfectly in your ears to keep out outside noise. It also has an Ambient Aware feature, where you can hear store announcements or your order number while still listening to music. They're usually $150, but right now you can snag these for under $60.
Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum
This highly-rated robot vacuum will clean your floors with the push of a button. It connects to your home wifi and can accept commands through touch, the app or your voice. Walmart shoppers say it's really good at cleaning tight spaces and is a game changer for pet hair.
Emeril Lagasse 6-in-1 Air Fryer
Air fryers are a must-have for every kitchen because they can do so much. This five-quart air fryer from Emeril comes with 10 pre-programmed settings including broil, bake, defrost, dehydrate, fries and pizza. Best part is, you can snag this now for just $39.
Best Choice Products Hanging Hammock
This hammock is great for indoors and out, it can hold up to 265 pounds and comes in four colors. Right now you can score this for just $50!
Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set
This Yankee Candle gift set features three holiday fragrances: Red Apple Wreath, Balsam & Cedar, and Sparkling Snow. It comes in a cute tin and makes for a really great gift.
Mainstays 6-Piece Washcloth Set
You're always going to need washcloths, so why not stock up now? You get six pieces for under $2, and you can choose between beige, blue, gray and white.
Dearfoams Embossed Faux Fur Cable Pattern Bath Rug
While you're at it, why not snag a new bath rug as well? According to one Walmart reviewer, this bath rug feels like "stepping on a cloud," while another said it's like "pillows for your feet."
Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum
Time to upgrade your vacuum! This exclusive to Walmart cordless vacuum is lightweight, easy to use and features 120W suction power. Right now, you can save $74.
