Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her "Difficult Time Setting Boundaries" Has Led to "Relationship Issues"

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Clarifies Will Smith Sex Life Comments

Jada Pinkett Smith is laying it all on the table once again.

The Girls Trip actress candidly shared that she gets "angry" when she's forced to put boundaries in place during a new episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

"I have a difficult time setting boundaries with it all, whether it's work, family, kids, friends," Jada admitted. "With me, I get angry if you make me set a boundary. I get angry at you. Isn't that crazy? So, now you're putting me in a position that I gotta tell you to, 'Give me 50 feet.'"

While the A-lister didn't dive into detail or specifically name her husband, Will Smith, who she's been married to since 1997, she revealed how her issue with boundaries has impacted her relationships.

She explained, "I definitely realized that it is a huge weakness of mine and has definitely played into a lot of relationship issues."