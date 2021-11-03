Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her "Difficult Time Setting Boundaries" Has Led to "Relationship Issues"

Jada Pinkett Smith is laying it all on the table once again.
The Girls Trip actress candidly shared that she gets "angry" when she's forced to put boundaries in place during a new episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
"I have a difficult time setting boundaries with it all, whether it's work, family, kids, friends," Jada admitted. "With me, I get angry if you make me set a boundary. I get angry at you. Isn't that crazy? So, now you're putting me in a position that I gotta tell you to, 'Give me 50 feet.'"
While the A-lister didn't dive into detail or specifically name her husband, Will Smith, who she's been married to since 1997, she revealed how her issue with boundaries has impacted her relationships.
She explained, "I definitely realized that it is a huge weakness of mine and has definitely played into a lot of relationship issues."
According to the actress, there is also "no right or wrong" instance when it comes to setting boundaries.
"Sometimes, I feel like the boundaries that I'm asking for are petty," she explained. "Like, I'm real old school. Don't come into the house if I don't really know you and just go in my pantry. You know what I mean?"
Further driving her point, she described a recent situation that upset her.
"I really get angry when I'm forced to set a boundary. I realized that the other day with a friend of mine, where I was like, 'I really have to talk to this person about this issue that I'm having,'" she said. "Then I got mad at that person for making me have to advocate for myself. And that was deep! That was deep."
Just last week, Jada, her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Gwyneth Paltrow discussed the importance of communication, especially when it comes to expressing one's desires with your partner.
"It's hard. The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey," Jada said on the Oct. 27 episode of Red Table Talk. "We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."
The Goop founder chimed in, "Isn't it weird, though? It's like someone doesn't read your mind and we feel crushed."
"You tell me what you need," Jada added. "Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same...I really try. It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it's something that we don't talk about and there's so much fantasy around it."
Even though The Nutty Professor star's conversation garnered a lot of attention, she made it clear in a Twitter statement that "Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you!"
The longtime couple has been married for more than two decades and are parents to two kids, Jaden, 23 and Willow, 20. Will is also a father to Trey, 28, from a previous relationship.
