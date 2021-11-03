Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Next Half of PEN15 Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date and a Trailer

PEN15 season two will be here before you know it. So get ready to see your favorite middle-school friends in action again with all new yearbook worthy moments on the hit Hulu series.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 03, 2021 9:36 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

These friends are golden.

Middle-schoolers Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are back with the return of the Hulu original comedy series PEN15. The dynamic duo is out to make more yearbook worthy moments, but is there possible trouble lurking in those long school hallways?

"What if we just wake up one day and we are not friends," Maya says to her buddy. They both quickly laugh off the notion that their bond can ever be broken.

While the teaser shows you cannot break up these two up, it doesn't mean that problems with parents or a boyfriend—or two—might just come along and shake things up. Maya talks about not wanting to be "a third wheel," as Anna just longs for attention from her mom and dad, who are in the midst of their separation. So it seems there's plenty to look forward to when the show returns on Dec. 3.

We have not seen the BFFs in action since the first half of season two aired back in August. Though we did have an animated installment episode, titled "Jacuzzi," to help pass the time.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

As for the rest of season two? It seems like this school year has plenty more anxiety to dole out. But, luckily for Anna and Maya, there is always a voice of reason to calm down their minds.

"If you are lucky enough to live. Live," Anna is told by an adult teacher at a school function. "And if you are lucky enough to get the chance to dance. Dance."

We hope Anna takes this advice to heart.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson

2

Will Smith Says He Contemplated Killing His Dad After Childhood Trauma

3

Britney Spears Accuses Mom of Coming Up With Conservatorship "Idea"

While we wait for PEN15 to return, be sure to check out the LOL-worthy new trailer above.

The next half of PEN15 season two premieres Dec. 3 on Hulu.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson

2

Will Smith Says He Contemplated Killing His Dad After Childhood Trauma

3

Britney Spears Accuses Mom of Coming Up With Conservatorship "Idea"

4

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

5

"Civil" Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Amid Family Dispute