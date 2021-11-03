Teri Hatcher & James Denton Dish on Reuniting 9 Years After Desperate Housewives Ended

Back and better than ever.
It's been nearly a decade since Desperate Housewives wrapped its final season, but soon, fans will get to see the actors behind one of the ABC drama's most beloved couples reunite on screen: Teri Hatcher and James Denton.
Set to star in the upcoming Hallmark Channel holiday movie A Kiss Before Christmas, the pair stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 3 to dish on the project and whether or not it'll satisfy Desperate Housewives fans.
But what sparked the reunion in the first place?
"James is the producer of this movie," Teri explained. "And the whole thing started because he called me, and he was like, 'I'm producing this movie. You probably don't want to do it, but would you even consider reading it?' I was like, 'Are you kidding me? This sounds like the perfect way for us to reunite!'"
The rest was history, and luckily, when it came time to shoot the film, they didn't have to worry about any awkwardness because they've remained close friends over the years.
"I think one of the great things we brought was our history to this movie," Teri told E! News' Justin Sylvester and guest host Carnie Wilson. "We played this married couple that's been married for a long time, that has teenage kids and it just was natural. We didn't have to do anything because we have this history and it was so great."
"And since they killed Mike in Desperate Housewives," Teri added, "this was the only way we were gonna get a reunion!"
While the actors weren't reviving their Desperate Housewives characters, James revealed that just working alongside Teri made him "fall back into being Mike Delfino."
"My character is much more interesting I hope in this, but I felt like Mike again," he explained. "And so I kind of fell back into being reserved, quiet. It was weird trying to fight those characters from those years."
At the same time, there were still plenty of differences between filming the holiday flick and Desperate Housewives.
"A Hallmark bedroom scene is much different from a Housewives bedroom scene," James joked, recalling Teri wearing "long sleeves and long pants."
Thankfully, the on-screen chemistry between the two remains the same. Asked if Desperate Housewives fans are going to "get what they want" from A Kiss Before Christmas, Teri replied, "I really think they are."
"I actually just did some ADR yesterday—if people don't know what that is, you have to go voice over your performance if there was like a helicopter or something—so I just did that yesterday and I got to see some of the scenes, and I really always do think about fans," she continued. "They are going to get everything they want. They are going to get the head butting, the warm, gooey stuff. Yeah, they're going to get everything they want."
Now that sounds promising.
Hear more from Teri and James in the above clip. You won't want to miss them playing a few rounds of "Totally Real or Totally Desperate!"
A Kiss Before Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 21 on the Hallmark Channel.