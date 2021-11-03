Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Sex and the City Fans: Here's How You Can Spend a Night in Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment

And just like that...Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors to a re-creation of Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City apartment. Scroll on for a glimpse inside the New York brownstone.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 03, 2021 5:05 PMTags
FashionTVSex And The CityHomeCelebrities
Watch: "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

If you just couldn't help but wonder what it would be like to live in Carrie Bradshaw's New York City apartment, you're in luck.

Sarah Jessica Parker is hosting two one-night stays for up to two guests each at a re-creation of her Sex and the City character's Upper East Side brownstone on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

The experience is in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Airbnb in honor of the upcoming release of the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like Thatwhich hits HBO Max this December

So what can fans expect for their stay? Upon their arrival, visitors will receive a virtual greeting from SJP herself. They'll also have the opportunity to sip Cosmopolitans and play dress-up in Carrie's closet—and yes, the Patricia Field tutu seen in the opening credits will be there. But that's not all. Visitors will also enjoy brunch in the Chelsea neighborhood, as well as a styling session and photo shoot.

photos
Fierce Fashion Statements From the Sex and the City Reboot

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy," Parker said in a press release. "I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

Already packing your bags? Booking opens at noon EST on Nov. 8. The experience costs $23 dollars per night (plus taxes and fees) in honor of Sex and the City's 23 years ago. Guests are responsible for their travel to and from New York.

For a peek inside the apartment, scroll on.

Tara Rice
A Stylish Stay

Welcome to the recreation of Carrie's home, where the writer and fashionista wrote all of her famous columns.

Kate Glicksberg
Dream Closet

"Quintessentially Carrie, the closet is the star of this New York City apartment," the Airbnb listing states, "filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon."

Kate Glicksberg
Accessories Galore

Do we spot a pair of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker stilettos in there?

Tara Rice
The Bedroom

If these walls could talk! After a full day, you can relax in Carrie's bedroom.

Kate Glicksberg
Delightful Design

Who wouldn't want to unwind in this charming space?

Kate Glicksberg
Beautiful Built-Ins

And there's plenty of storage for all your treasures.

Kate Glicksberg
Office Area

In the corner is a desk with a window view. And no, that's not a breakup Post-It. It's just the Wi-Fi password.

Tara Rice
A Space to Write

Whether you want to type up a column or just check your emails, this spot has everything you need.

Kate Glicksberg
Ring, Ring

And if you need to make a call on a rotary phone, this place has you covered.

Kate Glicksberg
All in the Details

In fact, there are several darling details throughout the apartment that will take fans back to when the series all began, like this necklace and phone.

Trending Stories

1

Penelope Disick Just Won Halloween With Epic Clueless Costume

2

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's House of Gucci Slam

3

Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Such a Winning Pair

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Penelope Disick Just Won Halloween With Epic Clueless Costume

2

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's House of Gucci Slam

3

Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Such a Winning Pair

4

See Dakota Johnson Bond With Gwyneth Paltrow at Gucci Fashion Show

5

JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands With Kylie Prew After Their Breakup