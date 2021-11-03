Sex and the City Fans: Here's How You Can Spend a Night in Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

If you just couldn't help but wonder what it would be like to live in Carrie Bradshaw's New York City apartment, you're in luck.

Sarah Jessica Parker is hosting two one-night stays for up to two guests each at a re-creation of her Sex and the City character's Upper East Side brownstone on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

The experience is in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Airbnb in honor of the upcoming release of the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, which hits HBO Max this December.

So what can fans expect for their stay? Upon their arrival, visitors will receive a virtual greeting from SJP herself. They'll also have the opportunity to sip Cosmopolitans and play dress-up in Carrie's closet—and yes, the Patricia Field tutu seen in the opening credits will be there. But that's not all. Visitors will also enjoy brunch in the Chelsea neighborhood, as well as a styling session and photo shoot.