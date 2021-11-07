No Cake, Sit-Down Dinner or Flower Centerpieces: Relive Every Detail of Whitney Port's Modern Wedding

Watch : Whitney Port Is More Health Conscious Since Becoming a Mom

From the moment now-husband Tim Rosenman proposed to Whitney Port in late 2013 (for the second time, his boss having inadvertently forced a first, impromptu ask when he brought up Rosenman's plans for an elaborate proposal in Australia's Sydney Harbor within earshot of Port), the MTV reality star was certain she knew just what she wanted.

An alum of Teen Vogue and Diane von Fürstenberg, who'd launched her first fashion line, Whitney Eve, four years earlier, the designer envisioned beach vows and a no-frills gown similar to the John Galliano lace shift Cindy Crawford had purchased off-the-rack for her own 1998 vows.

"When I first pictured myself as a bride, really simple, silk, something strapless or spaghetti straps, kind of like a slip dress," she explained to E! News of her dream dress mere days ahead of her Nov. 7, 2015, wedding. "As the planning process went on, I decided, 'You know I think I want to do something a little more elaborate, a little more special.'"