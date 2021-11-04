Watch a Project Runway Contestant Redefine the Burqa in a Very Surprising Way

Watch : "Project Runway's" IMPRESSIVE "Unconventional Challenge"

Re-defining a "form of suppression" through fashion.

Project Runway designer Sabrina Spanta showed off her "fresh take" on a traditional burqa with a very untraditional floral bodysuit, complete with skin-tight floral patterns placed specifically over the female genitals. In an exclusive clip from tonight's episode, airing Thursday, Nov. 4, mentor Christian Siriano gushed over Sabrina's unique design.

"I love it! That idea of a modern burqa I think is really interesting and can be very special, very powerful," Christian applauded.

To Sabrina, the ensemble was a natural next step in the competition. "I'm tired of being safe," she admitted. "I want to kind of push myself with this one."

During a confessional, Sabrina explained the history of the burqa. "A burqa is a head-covering that women wear in Afghanistan. It usually comes in the color blue," she started. "Metaphorically for me, the burqa has been a form of suppression to me, that the women are suppressed underneath the burqa can really bloom and change the world."