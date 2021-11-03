Vote Now

Macaulay Culkin Makes Rare Public Appearance at Star-Studded Gucci Fashion Show

Macaulay Culkin was among a sea of stars at the Gucci Love Parade on Nov. 2. See the new dad strut the runway and more celebrities dressed to impress at the big show.

On the night of Gucci's big fashion show, Macaulay Culkin was definitely not left home alone. 

Instead, the former child star popped up on the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade on Nov. 2, modeling the brand's designs down Hollywood Boulevard. It marked a rare public appearance for the 41-year-old Home Alone alum, who welcomed his first child with Brenda Song in April. 

Culkin was far from the only celebrity to make time for Gucci's glamorous show on Tuesday. Familiar faces from all corners of the industry were in the audience, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Bryant

The actor was in star-studded company on the runway, too, as Jared Leto and Phoebe Bridgers also modeled in the parade. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union and Natalia Bryant were some of the attendees to share behind-the-scenes snaps from the event on social media. Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter posted photos of the show's seats: director's chairs decorated with the Gucci logo. 

Paltrow was especially thoughtful about her outfit for the night, sporting a replica of a red velvet suit designed by Tom Ford for Gucci in 1996, which she first wore to that year's MTV Video Music Awards. "This is one of my favorites," she told Vogue of the look in an April video. "I was very lucky to borrow this beautiful red velvet tuxedo from him."

To see more of the stars' ultra glitzy ensembles for the Gucci show, just keep scrolling!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Macaulay Culkin
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Vanessa Bryant & Natalia Bryant
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tyler the Creator
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Serena Williams
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek & Serena Williams
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Paul Mescal
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Natasha Lyonne
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus & Billie Eilish
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
LIzzo
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Tilly
Jared Leto
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwyneth Paltrow
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dakota Johnson & Billie Eilish
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jared Leto

